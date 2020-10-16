coronavirus chicago

Chicago Teachers Union disagrees with some students' possible return to classroom next quarter

Chicago coronavirus pandemic sparked initial full-remote plan
By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Public Schools started the year fully remote, but a new plan might change that.

Teachers want to make sure the district knows they do not approve of the idea.

Sources say there is a plan on the table to bring some early childhood and special needs students back in-person during the second quarter of this school year, in November.

The Chicago Teachers Union is pushing back against that, calling it a "dangerous strategy." They are planning a virtual news conference this morning to voice their concerns.

RELATED: Back to school: CPS releases final Fall 2020 framework for all-remote learning; CTU says 'it's not enough'
EMBED More News Videos

Chicago Public Schools released their Fall 2020 final reopening framework but CTU is pushing back, saying the plan does not go far enough.



The union said on Twitter it believes sending young, vulnerable children back is very risky.



CTU said Mayor Lori Lightfoot's plan to bring these students back is a result of their not being served well by remote learning.

The virtual CTU press conference is set to begin at 7 a.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationchicagoloopcoronaviruscoronavirus chicagochicago public schoolschicago teachers unioncpscoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CHICAGO
Illinois reports largest single-day COVID-19 case increase at 4,015
Dozens of neighborhood Chambers of Commerce struggle to survive
UChicago Booth School classes go remote after COVID-19 exposure
IL officials release holiday safety guidelines as state reports 2,862 new cases
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 killed, boy critically injured in I-290 rollover crash; IB lanes closed
Fact check: Rhetoric from Trump, Biden in the non-debate
South Loop fire displaces at least a dozen residents: CPD
Trump, Biden go at it, from a distance, in town halls
Illinois reports largest single-day COVID-19 case increase at 4,015
2 killed, including possible bystander, in Dolton Menards parking lot shootout
WHO questions benefits of COVID-19 drug Remdesivir
Show More
Woman killed in hit-and-run crash involving stolen vehicle in Lawndale, CPD says
Sex assault of 7-year-old girl seen during online learning: CPD
5-year-old finds lemur that went missing from SF Zoo
Chicago Weather: Mostly sunny, brief showers Friday
Guaranteed Rate hires thousands during pandemic
More TOP STORIES News