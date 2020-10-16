Chicago Teachers Union disagrees with some students' possible return to classroom next quarter

Teachers want to make sure the district knows they do not approve of the idea.
Sources say there is a plan on the table to bring some early childhood and special needs students back in-person during the second quarter of this school year, in November.
The Chicago Teachers Union is pushing back against that, calling it a "dangerous strategy." They are planning a virtual news conference this morning to voice their concerns.
The union said on Twitter it believes sending young, vulnerable children back is very risky.
The science of COVID as it relates to children continues to evolve. But sending our youngest and most vulnerable children back into buildings at this point is a very risky proposition. Schools, by nature, are designed for social interaction. That cannot happen right now.— ChicagoTeachersUnion (@CTULocal1) October 15, 2020
CTU said Mayor Lori Lightfoot's plan to bring these students back is a result of their not being served well by remote learning.
The virtual CTU press conference is set to begin at 7 a.m.