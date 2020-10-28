Illinois COVID-19: Lake, McHenry counties to get mitigations IL reports 6,110 coronavirus cases, 51 deaths

The number of new cases is the second-highest reported in a single day since the pandemic began. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois now stands at 389,095, with 9,619 deaths, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.
The mitigations will take effect on Saturday at 12:01 a.m. Governor Pritzker's office said the region has seen a 7-day rolling average test positivity rate of 8 percent or above for three consecutive days.
A full list of the new COVID-19 mitigation measures is included at the bottom of this article.
The restrictions have already taken effect in suburban Cook County and will take effect in Chicago Friday.
"As of this morning, Region 9 - Lake and McHenry Counties - has now sustained an average positivity rate of 8 percent or higher for three days - meaning that they will join seven of our 11 other regions in operating under resurgence mitigations," said Governor JB Pritzker. "So, beginning on Saturday at 12:01 a.m., public gatherings in Lake and McHenry counties will be reduced to 25 people, and indoor dining and indoor bar service will be temporarily closed - although outdoor service in tents and takeout, delivery and drive through service will remain available. These resurgence mitigations aim to cut down on some of the highest high-risk activities until we bring down the positivity rate in a region once again. I know this virus is hard on everyone. But this battle isn't going away by itself. We have to manage our way through it with the tools we have available to us. And there are many of those tools that nearly everyone in our state has available to join the fight."
"With Region 9 being added to the list of regions in mitigation, we are getting close to the entire state implementing mitigation measures," said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. "This is not just a warning, but a call to action. We continue to move backwards, losing all the ground we had gained over the summer. We turned the state around once, let's do it again. Limit your potential exposures by wearing a mask, physically distancing, and limiting in-person gatherings. It will take all of us working together to beat this virus."
Over a 24-hour period, officials said the state processed 70,752 specimens for a total of 7,459,042. The seven-day positivity rate from Oct. 21- 27 is 6.7%.
As of Tuesday night, 2,861 people were hospitalized in Illinois with COVID-19, with 600 in the ICU and 243 on ventilators.
New COVID-19 mitigations for Chicago and suburban Cook County
Bars:
-No indoor service
-All outside bar service closes at 11:00 p.m.
-All bar patrons should be seated at tables outside
-No ordering, seating, or congregating at bar (bar stools should be removed)
-Tables should be 6 feet apart
-No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting
-No dancing or standing indoors
-Reservations required for each party
-No seating of multiple parties at one table
Restaurants
-No indoor dining or bar service
-All outdoor dining closes at 11:00 p.m.
-Outside dining tables should be 6 feet apart
-No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting
-Reservations required for each party
-No seating of multiple parties at one table
Meetings, Social Events, Gatherings
-Limit to lesser of 25 guests or 25 percent of overall room capacity
-No party buses
-Gaming and Casinos close at 11:00 p.m., are limited to 25 percent capacity, and follow mitigations for bars and restaurants, if applicable