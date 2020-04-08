coronavirus deaths

Coronavirus deaths: Former Cook County Clerk employee Diane Brooks dies from COVID-19

By
JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- Diane Brooks, a former Cook County Clerk employee who had been a resident of Symphony of Joliet nursing home, died due to complications from COVID-19 on April 6.

"This took down a family," her sister Brenda Brooks said. "This is destroying us."

RELATED: Latest news and updates on Illinois coronavirus cases, Chicago area impact

The 65-year-old had been a resident of Symphony of Joliet nursing home for the past two years.

"She was just my big sister, and she loved me and I loved her," said Dorisell Brooks, Diane's sister. "I miss her smile. I miss her keeping me up at night on the phone."

Two days ago, Diane's family got a call that she was being rushed to the ER. They didn't even know she was sick.

"I said, wait a minute, what are you talking about, I didn't know she was on oxygen," Brenda recalled.

Diane was admitted to St. Joseph's hospital Sunday. The next day she died from COVID-19. The hospital allowed her sister Brenda to find a way to say goodbye.

"They allowed me 45 minutes at the hospital, separated from my sister, just to see her taking her last breath," she said.

Diane's family, like the families of so many other victims of the novel coronavirus, are reminding people to stay home and save lives so they don't have to go through the same thing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessjolietcoronavirus deathscoronaviruscoronavirus illinois
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS DEATHS
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
Gov. Pritzker releases business reopening guidelines
Illinois' COVID-19 cases top 107K
Coronavirus deaths in Illinois: COVID-19 victims remembered
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Surveillance image released of car wanted in connection with West Side hit-and-run
Show More
VIDEO: Ozarks, Florida crowds ignore social distancing guidance
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
Couple creates virtual escape room game amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News