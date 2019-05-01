Couple attempted to kidnap boy, 11, in Morgan Park, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have issued an alert after they said a couple tried to kidnap an 11-year-old boy on the Far South Side.Police said a man was walking in an alley in the 11100-block of South Campbell Avenue at about 7:42 a.m. and was being trailed by a small, red SUV being driven by a woman.Police said the man approached the boy and said, "I will give you a couple of dollars if you go to that red car, get my wife out, and tell her to come here."The man is described by police as 55-65 years old, approximately 5'9" to 6', with a light and wrinkled complexion, scruffy black and gray beard wearing a gray hat, black hoodie and blue jeans and had a strong odor of cigarettes.The red SUV had a metallic grill and was possibly a Ford Escape, police said.Anyone with information is asked to contract police at (312) 747-8271.