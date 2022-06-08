University of Chicago's Court Theatre to be honored with Tony Award

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's Court Theatre is being honored at the Tony Awards this weekend. The shining star in the city's artistic community will receive the prestigious Regional Theatre Award.Court started out as a summer theater in the 1950s, and eventually became a professional company in the 1970s. The focus has always been time honored works of many genres and generations."You always feel you're deserving of an honor like this, but there are a lot of incredible theaters across the country," said Angel Ysaguirre, executive director of the Court Theatre. "We were flabbergasted when the news came through."Court is part of the University Of Chicago, and the sixth local company to be recognized with the honor."Our mission has been to present new takes on classic plays that people already know, but also to expand our notion of what the classics are," Ysaguirre said. "The regional Tony always goes to a theater that has had a long history of excellence. The contribution Court Theatre has made by focusing on local talent, so a lot of incredible directors and actors and designers have been discovered at The Court, because the artistic team at the theater has such a commitment to the city."It's an important honor for the theater located on the city's South Side."This place where there is such a high level of curiosity, where it's built into the DNA of the University to ask really tough and compelling questions, and then its location on the South Side," Ysaguirre said. "We feel like we represent Chicago theater, the South side, so just to be able to stand up and accept this award on all of their behalf, will be a thrill and it's just a celebration that we all need, and are so happy to be able to have."