Mayor Lightfoot announces Contact Tracing Corps and Resource Coordination Hub

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced the creation of the Contact Tracing Corps and Resource Coordination Hub at a press conference Monday.
Mayor Lightfoot said that 31 community-based organizations have been tasked with hiring contact tracers from areas of economic hardship to form the corps. The contact tracers will work with the Resource Coordination Hub to refer diagnosed individuals and those that they may have sustained contact with to testing, treatment and other resources.
The initiative is creating 600 full and part-time jobs, Mayor Lightfoot said.
"That is helping slow the spread of COVID-19 and giving residents in economically-distressed areas stable employment opportunities at a time marked by uncertainty," Lightfoot said.
The mayor was joined by Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady and Chicago Cook Workforce Partnership CEO Karin Norington-Reaves and other city leaders for the announcement.
Meanwhile, Halloween is coming closer and Mayor Lightfoot said last week that she is not ready to make an announcement about the city's plans, but said Halloween in the city won't invove large numbers of trick or treaters.
"It's not safe for the children, it's not safe for the adults. So we are working on plans to recognize and celebrate Halloween, which we know is an important moment for many, including the kids in my neighborhood," Lightfoot said.
