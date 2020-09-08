Travel

Chicago quarantine: Indiana not added to COVID-19 travel order; California, Puerto Rico removed

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago public health officials have updated on the city's COVID-19 travel quarantine order Tuesday and Indiana has not been added to the list.

Last week, the possibility of Indiana being added to the order was mention by Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady.

Meanwhile, Kentucky has been added with California and Puerto Rico taken off the list.

States on the travel order are seeing new cases at a rate of greater than 15 per 100,000 per day or higher.

The state of Illinois has now passed the 15 per 100,000 per-day threshold, but travel restrictions will not be put in place for Illinois.

WATCH: Dr. Arwady gives Chicago COVID-19 update


EMBED More News Videos

Dr. Allison Arwady gives an update on COVID-19 in Chicago, with Wisconsin removed from emergency quarantine travel order.



RELATED: Quarantine Travel States: Illinois launches online COVID-19 hotspot map for travelers

The states and territories currently subject to quarantine are:

-Alabama
-Arkansas
-Florida

-Georgia
-Hawaii
-Idaho
-Iowa
-Kansas
-Kentucky
-Louisiana
-Mississippi
-Missouri
-Nevada

-Nebraska
-North Carolina
-North Dakota
-Oklahoma
-South Carolina
-South Dakota
-Tennessee
-Texas

Travelers from the states are required to quarantine for 14 days. Essential workers are exempt. However, they are asked to limit activities to work activities and monitor for any symptoms.

Violators can be fined $100 - $500 per day, up to a maximum of $7,000.
