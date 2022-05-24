coronavirus illinois

COVID Update: IL reports 3,988 new cases, 9 deaths

Chicago remains at 'medium' COVID community level
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
COVID attitudes changing, but risk remains, expert says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois reported 3,988 new COVID cases and 9 deaths Tuesday.

There have been at least 3,267,954 total COVID cases as of Tuesday, including at least 33,788 related deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

As of Monday night, 1,199 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 125 patients were in the ICU, and 33 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

IDPH officials reported a seven-day case average of 40.8 per 100,000 people.

A total of 22,251,393 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Monday, and 64.75% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 13,423.

