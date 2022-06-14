COVID Update: IL reports 3,879 new cases, 21 deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Department of Public Health officials reported 3,879 new COVID cases and 21 deaths Tuesday.There have been at least 3,365,525 total COVID cases in the state since the start of the pandemic and, at least 33,954related deaths.IDPH said the daily case rate per-100,000 people is at 31.3.As of Monday night, 1,192 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 122 patients were in the ICU, and 35 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. IDPH reports 23% of ICU beds are available.A total of 22,509,886vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Monday, and 65.05% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 11,024.