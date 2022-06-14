CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Department of Public Health officials reported 3,879 new COVID cases and 21 deaths Tuesday.
There have been at least 3,365,525 total COVID cases in the state since the start of the pandemic and, at least 33,954related deaths.
RELATED | Americans keep getting reinfected with COVID-19 as new variants emerge, data shows
IDPH said the daily case rate per-100,000 people is at 31.3.
As of Monday night, 1,192 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 122 patients were in the ICU, and 35 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. IDPH reports 23% of ICU beds are available.
A total of 22,509,886vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Monday, and 65.05% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 11,024.
Note: The video in the player above is from a previous report.
COVID Update: IL reports 3,879 new cases, 21 deaths
Related topics:
health & fitnessillinoislake countycook countydupage countymchenry countydekalb countykane countykendall countygrundy countylasalle countykankakee countywill countywinnebago countyevanstonvaccinescoronaviruscoronavirus chicagocoronavirus illinoiscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemicreopening illinoiscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
health & fitnessillinoislake countycook countydupage countymchenry countydekalb countykane countykendall countygrundy countylasalle countykankakee countywill countywinnebago countyevanstonvaccinescoronaviruscoronavirus chicagocoronavirus illinoiscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemicreopening illinoiscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News