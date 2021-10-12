coronavirus illinois

Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 1,927 cases, 12 deaths

By and ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Gov. Pritzker working to close loophole exploited by opponents of vaccine mandate

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Department of Public Health officials reported 1,927 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 12 related deaths Tuesday.

There have been 1,657,970 total COVID cases, including 25,288 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

The seven-day statewide test positivity rate from Oct. 5-11 is at 2.6 percent.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 96,693 specimens for a total of 33,337,826 since the pandemic began.

As of Monday night, 1,646 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 394 patients were in the ICU and 213 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

A total of 14,893,187 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Monday. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 27,307.

As of Monday, over 7.1 million people in Illinois are fully vaccinated. That's 55.8 percent of the state's population.

The CDC director has added frontline workers to the list of those eligible for booster shots, which also includes people 65 and older, nursing home residents and those 50 and above with chronic health care problems should get boosters 6 months after their first dose. The CDC said younger people with underlying health issues can decide for themselves.
With the CDC's recommendation, millions of Americans will now eligible for the booster shot, but the head of Pfizer said he believes there is enough supply to handle those people and those still awaiting their initial vaccination.
