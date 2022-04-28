Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 4,593 new cases, 7 deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois reported 4,593 new COVID cases and seven related deaths Thursday.There have been at least 3,132,727 total COVID cases, including at least 33,599 related deaths in the state since the pandemic began.As of Wednesday night, 714 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 74 patients were in the ICU, and 23 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. IDPH said 22% of ICU hospital beds remain available.A total of 21,852,456 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Wednesday, and 64.68% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 16,067.The seven-day average case rate was reported to be 24.3 cases per 100,000.