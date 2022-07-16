better government association

Remote meetings led to skipped votes in Chicago City Council, BGA finds

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The COVID-19 pandemic forced Chicago City Council members to switch from in-person meetings to remote.

A policy analysis by the Better Government Association found that Chicago City Council members were marking themselves present for meetings, but failed to cast votes when called. Council rules require all present members to vote unless recused under conflict-of-interest rules.

The BGA Policy Team looked at meetings held and votes taken from May 2019 through the end of May 2022. Some of the findings include missed votes per meeting significantly increased, rates of missed votes dropped to pre-pandemic levels once City Council meetings resumed in-person.

Click here to read the BGA's Full Analysis.

