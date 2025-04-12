Chicago weighs options for city budget revenues

Mayor Brandon Johnson announced a series of new lobbying priorities, but none of them were reflected in the Chicago budget hearings late last year.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At a press conference last week, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson announced a series of new lobbying priorities. However, none of those new proposals were reflected in city's budget hearings late last year.

Revenue was a recurring topic during those contentious hearings, as aldermen looked to close a nearly $1 billion deficit. With federal COVID-19 pandemic funds almost entirely spent or expiring, and historically underfunded pension debts, revenue to cover existing expenses looks shaky.

The city isn't short on ideas. A new subcommittee on revenue considered a list of possibilities in June 2024, and more were discussed during budget hearings, with proposals from both alderpersons and city staff aired in the back-and-forth between council members and the mayor's budget team.

Some of those proposals would require legislative changes at the state level. BGA Policy compiled a list of state-dependent revenue policies that were proposed at the Chicago City Council in 2024, either during the 2025 budget hearings or in the revenue subcommittee.

You can read their full breakdown at bettergov.org.

