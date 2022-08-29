COVID update: Illinois reports 1,804 new cases, zero deaths

The CDC announced new COVID guidelines for after exposure, including removing the "test-to-stay" guideline for unvaccinated students, which CPS has recently expanded.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois reported 1,804 new COVID cases and zero new deaths Monday.

The Illinois Dept. of Public Health says "daily deaths reported on weekends and at the beginning of the week may be low" and "those deaths will be captured in subsequent days."

There have been at least 3,678,190 total COVID cases in the state since the start of the pandemic and at least 34,687 related deaths.

As of Sunday night, 1,331 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 146 patients were in the ICU, and 50 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The daily case rate per 100,000 population is at 27.2.

A total of 23,228,337 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Monday and 65.51% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 6,315.