COVID Update: IL reports 4,349 new cases, zero deaths; Cook County in 'high' transmission, CDC says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois reported 4,349 new COVID cases and zero new deaths Monday.Cook County is back in the "high" category for COVID transmission.DuPage, Will, Lake, McHenry, Grundy, LaSalle, Boone, Winnebago and Ogle counties are also in the "high" transmission category. Kane, DeKalb and Kendall counties are in the "medium" category for COVID transmission.IDPH said "daily deaths reported on weekends and at the beginning of the week may be low" and "those deaths will be captured in subsequent days."There have been at least 3,507,262 total COVID cases in the state since the start of the pandemic and, at least 34,271 related deaths.The Illinois Department of Health said the daily case rate per 100,000 people is at 36.3.As of Sunday night, 1,387 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those,151 patients were in the ICU, and 48 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. Health officials say 25% of hospital beds are available.A total of 22,836,640 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Sunday, and 65.25% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 12,191.