COVID Update: IL reports 4,294 new cases, 10 deaths

Moderna announces promising results of its variant-specific vaccine

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois reported 4,294 new COVID cases and 10 new deaths Thursday.There have been at least 3,346,836 total COVID cases in the state since the start of the pandemic and, at least 33,914 related deaths.As of Wednesday night, 1,180 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 107 patients were in the ICU, and 29 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. IDPH reports 19% of ICU beds are available.IDPH officials reported a seven-day case average of 37.8 per 100,000 people.A total of 22,471,044 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Wednesday, and 65.02% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 11,824.As COVID keeps circulating, Anthony Arena feels untouchable. The 41-year-old Chicago resident is extra protected after receiving Moderna's new omicron-specific vaccine as a UIC trial participant."I feel superhuman right now," Arena said. "I didn't know if I was superhuman, but I'm gonna hope I'm one of the blood draws that had an eight-fold increase."On Wednesday, Moderna announced the results of its next-generation COVID vaccine the company claims will produce a big increase of antibodies against omicron and will last several months."It has the potential to be a real turning point in this later part, second half of the pandemic," said Dr. Paul Burton, chief medical officer at Moderna.The hope is to have the variant-specific shot ready by the fall. Moderna is so confident in its product, it has already started mass producing large quantities of the vaccine."It's supposed to create an amount of antibodies to allow it to last longer so we can get one booster a year," said Dr. Max Brito, an infectious disease specialist at UIC.Pfizer is expected to release results for a variant-specific vaccine soon as well. But Brito said the excitement over the shot should be tempered, since the studies were conducted during the initial omicron surges."It's going to be effective against variants we have circulating now," Brito said. "If new omicron sub variants appear, it may not be effective, but we don't know for sure."As new variants arrive, ABC News data shows more and more Americans are getting reinfected, with some states reporting some people getting the virus two to five times.Moderna will seek FDA authorization soon for its updated vaccine. The company is confident the shot will provide protection against newer omicron subvariants.