COVID Update: IL reports 5,737 new cases, 5 deaths

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Moderna announces promising results of variant-specific vaccine

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois reported 5,737 new COVID cases and 5 deaths Wednesday.

There have been at least 3,371,262 total COVID cases in the state since the start of the pandemic and, at least 33,959 related deaths.

RELATED | Americans keep getting reinfected with COVID-19 as new variants emerge, data shows

IDPH said the daily case rate per-100,000 people is at 32.2.

As of Tuesday night, 1,177 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 125 patients were in the ICU, and 59 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. IDPH reports 19% of ICU beds are available.

A total of 22,521,350 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Tuesday, and 65.06% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 10,636.

Note: The video in the player above is from a previous report.
