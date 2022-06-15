COVID Update: IL reports 5,737 new cases, 5 deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois reported 5,737 new COVID cases and 5 deaths Wednesday.
There have been at least 3,371,262 total COVID cases in the state since the start of the pandemic and, at least 33,959 related deaths.
IDPH said the daily case rate per-100,000 people is at 32.2.
As of Tuesday night, 1,177 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 125 patients were in the ICU, and 59 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. IDPH reports 19% of ICU beds are available.
A total of 22,521,350 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Tuesday, and 65.06% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 10,636.
