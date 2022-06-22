coronavirus illinois

COVID Update: IL reports 4,609 new cases, 33 new deaths

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Cook County, Chicago moved to 'medium' COVID community level, health officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois reported 4,609 new COVID cases and 33 new deaths Wednesday.

IDPH said "daily deaths reported on weekends and at the beginning of the week may be low" and "those deaths will be captured in subsequent days."

There have been at least 3,398,128 total COVID cases in the state since the start of the pandemic and, at least 34,038 related deaths.

RELATED | Americans keep getting reinfected with COVID-19 as new variants emerge, data show

The Illinois Department of Health said the daily case rate per 100,000 people is at 33.4.

As of Tuesday night, 1,144 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 129 patients were in the ICU, and 34 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

A total of 22,582,989 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Thursday, and 65.10% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 8,779.

Note: The video in the player above is from a previous, related report.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessillinoislake countycook countydupage countymchenry countydekalb countykane countykendall countygrundy countylasalle countykankakee countywill countywinnebago countyevanstonvaccinescoronaviruscoronavirus chicagocoronavirus illinoiscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemicreopening illinoiscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
COVID Update: IL reports 3,722 new cases, no deaths
Kids COVID vaccine: Families camp out; Chicago offering clinics
Vaccinations begin for kids under 5 in Chicago area
COVID Update: IL reports 5,334 new cases, 20 deaths
TOP STORIES
Asian carp renamed to encourage people to eat them
Man shot at North Ave. Beach; officers hurt in Old Town fight
Black bear breaks into WI vacation home as Illinois family sleeps
Dad fends off gunman while carrying sleeping baby: VIDEO
Woman held hostage in NYC uses Grubhub food delivery to alert police
WI GOP refuses to repeal 19th century abortion law
Lightning strike in Southern California kills woman and dogs
Show More
How sex could play a role in developing long COVID: Study
Gabby Petito's family faces off against Laundrie's parents in court
LIVE: Lightfoot speaks after speed camera vote delayed again
Bodycam video shows toddler's incredible rescue from mobile home fire
Chicago Weather: Hot, lower humidity Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News