COVID Update: IL reports 4,609 new cases, 33 new deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois reported 4,609 new COVID cases and 33 new deaths Wednesday.IDPH said "daily deaths reported on weekends and at the beginning of the week may be low" and "those deaths will be captured in subsequent days."There have been at least 3,398,128 total COVID cases in the state since the start of the pandemic and, at least 34,038 related deaths.The Illinois Department of Health said the daily case rate per 100,000 people is at 33.4.As of Tuesday night, 1,144 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 129 patients were in the ICU, and 34 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.A total of 22,582,989 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Thursday, and 65.10% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 8,779.