COVID update: Illinois reports 2,843 new cases, zero deaths

Growing confusion as the Biden administration prepares to roll out newly formulated boosters that target the highly-contagious BA.5 variant.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois reported 2,843 new COVID cases and zero deaths Monday.

There have been at least 3,604,149 total COVID cases in the state since the start of the pandemic and at least 34,432 related deaths.

As of Sunday night, 1,452 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 148 patients were in the ICU, and 49 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. Health officials say 24% of ICU beds are available.

The daily case rate per 100,000 population is at 33.9.

A total of 23,073,546 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Sunday, and 65.39% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 9,145.

