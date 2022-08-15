COVID update: Illinois reports 2,525 new cases, 0 deaths

The CDC announced new COVID guidelines for after exposure, including removing the "test-to-stay" guideline for unvaccinated students, which CPS has recently expanded.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois reported 2,525 new COVID cases and no deaths Monday.

The Illinois Dept. of Public Health says "daily deaths reported on weekends and at the beginning of the week may be low" and "those deaths will be captured in subsequent days."

There have been at least 3,629,276 total COVID cases in the state since the start of the pandemic and at least 34,549 related deaths.

As of Friday night, 1,421 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 198 patients were in the ICU, and 62 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. Health officials say 22% of ICU beds are available.

The daily case rate per 100,000 population is at 28.2.

A total of 23,131,979 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Friday and 65.43% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 8,348.