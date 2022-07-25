COVID Update: IL reports 3,341 new cases, zero deaths; Cook County in 'high' transmission, CDC says

The highly contagious Omicron subvariant sweeping the country has caught up with President Joe Biden.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois reported 3,341 new COVID cases and zero new deaths Monday.

Cook County remains in the "high" category for COVID transmission.

IDPH said "daily deaths reported on weekends and at the beginning of the week may be low" and "those deaths will be captured in subsequent days."

There have been at least 3,542,799 total COVID cases in the state since the start of the pandemic and at least 34,319 related deaths.

The Illinois Department of Health said the daily case rate per 100,000 people is at 39.8.

As of Sunday night, 1,439 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 154 patients were in the ICU, and 37 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. Health officials say 24% of hospital beds are available.

A total of 22,926,431 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Sunday, and 65.30% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 12,827.

