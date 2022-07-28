COVID Update: IL reports 7,151 new cases, 17 deaths; Cook County in 'high' transmission, CDC says

The highly contagious Omicron subvariant sweeping the country has caught up with President Joe Biden.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois reported 7,151 new COVID cases and 17 new deaths Thursday.

Cook County remains in the "high" category for COVID transmission.

IDPH said "daily deaths reported on weekends and at the beginning of the week may be low" and "those deaths will be captured in subsequent days."

There have been at least 3,557,740 total COVID cases in the state since the start of the pandemic and at least 34,352 related deaths.

As of Wednesday night,1,476 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 171 patients were in the ICU, and 43 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. Health officials say 21% of hospital beds are available.

A total of 22,972,376 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Wednesday, and 65.47% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 12,976.

