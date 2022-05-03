coronavirus illinois

Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 4,047 new cases, 9 deaths

By and ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
DuPage, suburban Cook counties reach medium level of COVID transmission

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois reported 4,047 new COVID cases and nine deaths Tuesday.

There have been at least 3,151,710 total COVID cases, including at least 33,629 related deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

The seven-day average case rate was reported to be 30.3 cases per 100,000.

As of Monday night, 733 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 78 patients were in the ICU, and 24 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. IDPH reports 25% of ICU beds across the state are available.

A total of 21,966,014 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Sunday, and 64.73% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 14,997.

DuPage County and suburban Cook County have moved to a "medium" level of COVID transmission risk due to the increased number of positive cases, according to health officials.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's COVID-19 Community Levels Framework defines "medium" transmission as higher than 200 cases per 100,000 residents, and as of Thursday, suburban Cook County is reporting 210 cases per 100,000 residents in the last 7 days, health officials said.

Case numbers, new hospital admission and beds occupied by COVID patients are the three metrics used by the CDC to determine if a county is low, medium or high risk. Hospitalizations in Cook and DuPage counties remain low.

"In the medium level we do not want to put additional stress on our health care and we really want to maintain things at a medium low level at all possible," said Dr. Rachel Rubin, senior medical officer at the Cook County Department of Public Health.

Based on the current CDC guidance, CCDPH recommends:

  • wearing a mask indoors to protect those at high risk for severe illness from a COVID infection including adults over the age of 50, those with underlying medical conditions, and the immunocompromised,


  • socializing outdoors if possible and avoiding poorly ventilated indoor settings,

  • getting tested before attending a family or public event. Home tests are ideal for this purpose,

  • contacting your doctor right away to get treatment for COVID if you are diagnosed, and

  • getting any COVID-19 vaccine boosters that you are eligible for.
