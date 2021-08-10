coronavirus illinois

Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 2,950 cases, 10 deaths

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Lake County now ranked 'high' for COVID risk

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Department of Public Health officials reported 2,950 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and ten related deaths Tuesday.

There have been 1,447,161 total COVID cases, including 23,542 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

Illinois COVID vaccine map shows how many residents vaccinated by county

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Aug 2-9 is at 5.7%.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 51,843 specimens for a total of 27,403,429 since the pandemic began.

Lambda and delta plus: What to know about other COVID variants detected in US

As of Monday night, 1,488 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 300 patients were in the ICU and 136 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

A total of 13,375,991 have been administered in Illinois as of Sunday. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 25,268.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessillinoisvaccinescoronaviruscoronavirus illinoiscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemicreopening illinoiscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
White-tail deer in IL, 3 other states, exposed to COVID, USDA says
IL reports 2,565 COVID cases, 6 deaths
Lake County now ranked 'high' for COVID risk
IL reports 3,040 COVID cases, 13 deaths
TOP STORIES
Surveillance video shows traffic stop before fatal shooting of officer
Baby found in dresser drawer in NW Side alley: CPD
NY Gov. Cuomo resigning over sexual harassment
Tornado touchdowns reported in western suburbs
Wis. Ind. added to Chicago Travel Advisory
Gary public school students return to class with masks on
Chicago temps to feel over 100, Heat Advisory issued
Show More
Is Planet Fitness the new Blockbuster?
Senate passes $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill | LIVE
Lightfoot faces biggest test after fatal shooting of CPD officer
SoCal family's dog asks to play with bears in backyard
Chicago Weather: Very hot, humid Tuesday; heat index over 100
More TOP STORIES News