Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 2,950 cases, 10 deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Department of Public Health officials reported 2,950 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and ten related deaths Tuesday.There have been 1,447,161 total COVID cases, including 23,542 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Aug 2-9 is at 5.7%.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 51,843 specimens for a total of 27,403,429 since the pandemic began.As of Monday night, 1,488 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 300 patients were in the ICU and 136 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.A total of 13,375,991 have been administered in Illinois as of Sunday. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 25,268.