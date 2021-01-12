Illinois COVID vaccine map shows how many residents vaccinated by county

As of Jan 14, IDPH data shows 91,947 people in Illinois have been fully vaccinated against COVID. That's just more than half a percent (0.7%) of the state's population.
RELATED: COVID Vaccine Diaries: 3 Chicago area healthcare workers share their experiences
In total, Illinois has received 972,750 vaccine doses. Of that, 384,658 doses have been administered, about 43% of doses received.
Broadly speaking, places with larger populations have vaccinated more people. However, places with smaller populations have vaccinated a greater percent of their population.
RELATED: Chicago COVID vaccine map shows how many residents vaccinated by zip code
Counties/areas with the most people fully vaccinated
Chicago - 19,226 people fully vaccinated. (0.71% of its population)
Suburban Cook - 18,570 people fully vaccinated. (0.75% of its population)
DuPage - 10,103 people fully vaccinated. (1.09% of its population)
Will - 6027 people fully vaccinated. (0.87% of its population)
Lake - 5312 people fully vaccinated. (0.76% of its population)
Counties with highest percent of people fully vaccinated
Knox - 1.15% of its population is fully vaccinated. (576 people)
DuPage - 1.09% of its population is fully vaccinated. (10,103 people)
Winnebago - 1.09% of its population is fully vaccinated. (3087 people)
Clinton - 1.06% of its population is fully vaccinated. (399 people)
Kankakee - 0.97% of its population is fully vaccinated. (1070 people)