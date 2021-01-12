Illinois COVID vaccine map shows how many residents vaccinated by county

Explore our interactive Illinois COVID-19 vaccine map

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Illinois Department of Public Health is now publishing daily data on how many COVID-19 vaccines are being administered across the state and who is receiving them.As of Jan 14,shows 91,947 people in Illinois have been fully vaccinated against COVID. That's just more than half a percent (0.7%) of the state's population.In total, Illinois has received 972,750 vaccine doses. Of that, 384,658 doses have been administered, about 43% of doses received.Broadly speaking, places with larger populations have vaccinated more people. However, places with smaller populations have vaccinated a greater percent of their population.Chicago - 19,226 people fully vaccinated. (0.71% of its population)Suburban Cook - 18,570 people fully vaccinated. (0.75% of its population)DuPage - 10,103 people fully vaccinated. (1.09% of its population)Will - 6027 people fully vaccinated. (0.87% of its population)Lake - 5312 people fully vaccinated. (0.76% of its population)Knox - 1.15% of its population is fully vaccinated. (576 people)DuPage - 1.09% of its population is fully vaccinated. (10,103 people)Winnebago - 1.09% of its population is fully vaccinated. (3087 people)Clinton - 1.06% of its population is fully vaccinated. (399 people)Kankakee - 0.97% of its population is fully vaccinated. (1070 people)