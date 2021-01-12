COVID-19 vaccine

Illinois COVID vaccine map shows how many residents vaccinated by county

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Illinois Department of Public Health is now publishing daily data on how many COVID-19 vaccines are being administered across the state and who is receiving them.

As of Jan 14, IDPH data shows 91,947 people in Illinois have been fully vaccinated against COVID. That's just more than half a percent (0.7%) of the state's population.

RELATED: COVID Vaccine Diaries: 3 Chicago area healthcare workers share their experiences

In total, Illinois has received 972,750 vaccine doses. Of that, 384,658 doses have been administered, about 43% of doses received.

Broadly speaking, places with larger populations have vaccinated more people. However, places with smaller populations have vaccinated a greater percent of their population.

RELATED: Chicago COVID vaccine map shows how many residents vaccinated by zip code

Counties/areas with the most people fully vaccinated
Chicago - 19,226 people fully vaccinated. (0.71% of its population)

Suburban Cook - 18,570 people fully vaccinated. (0.75% of its population)
DuPage - 10,103 people fully vaccinated. (1.09% of its population)
Will - 6027 people fully vaccinated. (0.87% of its population)
Lake - 5312 people fully vaccinated. (0.76% of its population)

Counties with highest percent of people fully vaccinated
Knox - 1.15% of its population is fully vaccinated. (576 people)

DuPage - 1.09% of its population is fully vaccinated. (10,103 people)
Winnebago - 1.09% of its population is fully vaccinated. (3087 people)
Clinton - 1.06% of its population is fully vaccinated. (399 people)
Kankakee - 0.97% of its population is fully vaccinated. (1070 people)

Explore our interactive Illinois COVID-19 vaccine map


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessillinoiscoronavirus chicagocoronavirus illinoiscovid 19 vaccinecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Twice as many women as men getting coronavirus vaccine: data
Will, Kankakee counties could see COVID-19 restrictions loosened
Renewed calls to lift indoor dining restrictions as IL reports 6,652 new COVID-19 cases
6 mass COVID vaccination sites to open in Chicago next week
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What to do if you're approached by a carjacker
Will, Kankakee counties could see COVID-19 restrictions loosened
Mega Millions ticket worth $1M purchased at Chicago 7-Eleven
Series of Rogers Park robberies reported: CPD
'Do you need help?' Police say waitress saved abused boy
Supreme Court rules in Chicago's favor in vehicle impound case
Twice as many women as men getting coronavirus vaccine: data
Show More
Biden unveils $1.9T COVID relief plan with new stimulus checks
Threats for Inauguration Day lead to airlines banning guns in luggage
New Chicago speed camera enforcement takes effect Friday
Chicago area houses of worship boost security as FBI warns of threats
Fake US leg band gets pigeon a reprieve in Australia
More TOP STORIES News