coronavirus illinois

Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 2,463 cases, 4 deaths

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Rush University doctor explains benefits of COVID booster shot

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Department of Public Health officials reported 2,463 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and four related deaths Monday.

There have been 1,466,813 total COVID cases, including 23,624 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

Illinois COVID vaccine map shows how many residents vaccinated by county

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Aug. 9-15 is at 6.0%.

Family of immunocompromised man who died from COVID after vaccine urge others to get booster shot


EMBED More News Videos

People with the most fragile immune systems will be able to get a third COVID booster shot when the FDA approves that usage, as is expected.



Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 45,072 specimens for a total of 27,779,913 since the pandemic began.

Chicago offers in-home COVID vaccines in hopes of getting more residents vaccinated

As of Sunday night, 1,862 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 423 patients were in the ICU and 195 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

A total of 13,647,871 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Thursday. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 38,840. On Sunday, 38,384 vaccines were administered.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessillinoisvaccinescoronaviruscoronavirus illinoiscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemicreopening illinoiscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
Brian Urlacher's niece sent home from school for not wearing mask
Elmhurst school backs down after evaluating IL school mask mandate
Will County 'in for a battle' as COVID cases spike among unvaccinated
Chicago organizations help South Side youth get COVID vaccine
TOP STORIES
Surveillance video shows fatal shooting of woman, 70, in Hegewisch
Family grieves after 2 sisters shot, 1 fatally, on NW Side
Wrigleyville hit-and-run victim ID'd as FL woman
US officials say 7 killed in Kabul airport evacuation chaos
Quake victims wait for help as new disaster overwhelms Haiti
Park District says 42 employees disciplined in sex harassment probe
'Ella's Race' raising funds for CURE Epilepsy
Show More
Skokie family stuck in Afghanistan as Taliban regains control
52 shot, 5 fatally, in weekend gun violence
Woman in critical condition after bullet enters bedroom: CPD
Biden to address nation on deadly chaos in Afghanistan
Chicago Weather: Plenty of sun, low humidity Monday
More TOP STORIES News