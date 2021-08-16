Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 2,463 cases, 4 deaths

Family of immunocompromised man who died from COVID after vaccine urge others to get booster shot

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Department of Public Health officials reported 2,463 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and four related deaths Monday.There have been 1,466,813 total COVID cases, including 23,624 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Aug. 9-15 is at 6.0%.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 45,072 specimens for a total of 27,779,913 since the pandemic began.As of Sunday night, 1,862 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 423 patients were in the ICU and 195 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.A total of 13,647,871 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Thursday. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 38,840. On Sunday, 38,384 vaccines were administered.