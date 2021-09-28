Six Naperville firefighters file lawsuit challenging COVID vaccine, testing mandate

By ABC 7 CHICAGO DIGITAL TEAM
EMBED <>More Videos

Six Naperville firefighters file lawsuit challenging COVID vaccine, testing mandate

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- Six Naperville firefighters are suing the city, Edward-Elmhurst Healthcare and Gov. J.B. Pritzker, stating that a COVID-19 vaccination and testing mandate is unconstitutional.

The firefighter-paramedics-- named in the lawsuit as Gil Cortez, Joel Fox, Chris Garon, John Halgren, Robert McCormick and John K. Stiegler-- say they have the "fundamental right to their bodily autonomy, and to make health decisions in accordance with their beliefs and conscience," according to the lawsuit.

"The implication that these heroes are somehow public health hazards is wrong, and does a disservice to them and to the health of the people in this state," the lawsuit states.

According to the Daily Herald, the city is complying with the mandate and is not commenting on the lawsuit.

The lawsuit was filed Thursday in federal court.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lawsuitcovid 19 vaccinecovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Live: Former pres., first lady attend Obama library groundbreaking
Gabby Petito's family speaks as FBI manhunt continues
Food delivery driver killed in Near West Side shooting: CPD
Amtrak train from Chicago that derailed was going under speed limit
Introducing the Equity Report from ABC Owned Television Stations
In R. Kelly verdict, Black women see long-overdue justice
Gunman who killed 5 in Capital Gazette shooting given life sentence
Show More
Chicago cites 5 businesses for violating mask mandate
'Dancing with the Stars' first elimination
Employees sue United Airlines over COVID vaccine mandate
Thieves flee with $10K in merchandise from Ulta Beauty in Norridge
Chicago Weather: Bright sunshine, cool lake breeze Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News