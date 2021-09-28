Six Naperville firefighters file lawsuit challenging COVID vaccine, testing mandate

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- Six Naperville firefighters are suing the city, Edward-Elmhurst Healthcare and Gov. J.B. Pritzker, stating that a COVID-19 vaccination and testing mandate is unconstitutional.
The firefighter-paramedics-- named in the lawsuit as Gil Cortez, Joel Fox, Chris Garon, John Halgren, Robert McCormick and John K. Stiegler-- say they have the "fundamental right to their bodily autonomy, and to make health decisions in accordance with their beliefs and conscience," according to the lawsuit.
"The implication that these heroes are somehow public health hazards is wrong, and does a disservice to them and to the health of the people in this state," the lawsuit states.
According to the Daily Herald, the city is complying with the mandate and is not commenting on the lawsuit.
The lawsuit was filed Thursday in federal court.
