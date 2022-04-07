House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tests positive for COVID, spokesman says

nancy pelosi

WASHINGTON -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesman for the California Democrat said Thursday.

"After testing negative this week, Speaker Pelosi received a positive test result for COVID-19 and is currently asymptomatic," Pelosi's deputy chief of staff Drew Hammill tweeted. "The Speaker is fully vaccinated and boosted, and is thankful for the robust protection the vaccine has provided."

Pelosi, the top House Democrat, is 82 years old. As speaker of the House, Pelosi is second in the line of presidential succession behind the vice president.

Hammill announced Pelosi's positive test result just before Pelosi was scheduled to have her weekly news conference with reporters. Hammill said Pelosi is currently asymptomatic. He added that Pelosi tested negative earlier this week.

This is not the first time it has been reported that someone in close proximity to Pelosi has tested positive for COVID.

Last month, Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin, known as the Taoiseach, tested positive for COVID while attending a gala in Washington, DC. Pelosi was seen seated next to Martin at the gala in a photo from the event.

In July 2021, a senior aide in Pelosi's office tested positive for COVID.
