Mothers vaccinated during pregnancy lowers risk of baby getting infected with COVID, study shows

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Getting vaccinated during pregnancy could lower the risk of babies getting infected with COVID-19.

Norwegian researchers say the risk was lowered by 33% during the Omicron period, and up to 71% during the Delta period.

The researchers at Norway analyzed over 21,000 babies who were either born to mothers who were vaccinated with the mRNA vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna) during their second or third trimester or to mothers who were unvaccinated. They looked at the risk of the baby testing positive for COVID during the first four months of life during periods dominated by the Delta variant or Omicron variant, finding the newborns of vaccinated mothers had a lower risk of getting infected than those born to unvaccinated mothers.

RELATED: COVID booster and pregnancy: Doctors work to combat vaccine hesitancy among expecting mothers

There was also a lower risk of infection found in newborns born to mothers who were boosted, according to the study.

Previous studies have shown that getting vaccinated while pregnant helps protect babies from serious illness and hospitalization.

ALSO SEE: 1st COVID vaccine shots for children under 5 possible by June 21, White House says

The study was published in the Journal of the American Medical Association.
