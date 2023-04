CHICAGO (WLS) -- Starting Monday people can make appointments with the Chicago Department of Public Health for free, at-home COVID and flu vaccines.

It's only able two days a week, Saturday and Sunday, from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. An appointment is necessary.

Both COVID-19 and flu vaccines are all offered for free and they can both be given in the same visit.

To schedule your at-home vaccination appointment visit Chicago.gov/AtHome or call 312-746-4835.