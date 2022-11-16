Chicago continues offering updated COVID vaccinations at home

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Department of Public Health is making it easier for everyone to get vaccinated against the flu and COVID this season.

And you don't even have to leave your house to do it.

Protect Chicago at Home is a free program where up to ten people can get vaccinated in a single appointment.

Vaccines include primary doses and the new booster vaccines for anyone age six months and up. Chicagoans six months and up can also get a flue shot at home if at lease one person is getting a COVID-19 vaccine.

For more information, visit Chicago.gov/athome or call (312) 746-4835.