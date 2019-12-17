Chicago police announce expansion of detective divisions

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Police Department announced Tuesday that it is expanding the number of detective divisions from three to five.
Interim Chicago Police Superintendent Charlie Beck and members of the department's command staff were on hand for the the announcement at CPD Headquarters.

"These additional detective and patrol areas are meant to improve respond times of detectives, particularly for residents of the West Side," Beck said. "Additional areas will also help the Bureau of Patrols' Gang Saturation Teams to more quickly suppress upticks in crime."
