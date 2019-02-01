CPD announces implementation of 'smart policing technology' in 4 districts

Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Chicago Police Department Superintendent Eddie Johnson spoke at a press conference Friday to announce the implementation of "smart policing technology" at several CPD districts.According to a statement released Friday, the technology will "support police in preventing, combating and responding to violent crime."Technology to be introduced includes "station-based Strategic Decision Support Centers, POD crime cameras and mobile phone technology," according to the statement.The technology was launched Friday in the 14th district and will be implemented in the 17th, 19th, and 24th districts next week.According to the statement, Strategic Decision Support Centers serve to gather information already possessed by CPD in an accessible format for officers' use. Such centers are already in operation in the 7th and 11th districts.Smart policing technology is currently in use in "more than half the city," the statement said.