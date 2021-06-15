mass shooting

At least 7 shot in Englewood shooting, Chicago police say

By

At least 7 people were shot Tuesday morning in Chicago's South Side Englewood neighborhood, according to CPD.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least seven people were shot Tuesday morning in a mass shooting incident in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Chicago police officers responded just before 5:45 a.m. to the intersection of 62nd and Morgan streets for a reported shooting.

RELATED: 4 mass shootings in 6 hours leave 38 wounded, 6 dead

Three people were hospitalized after the incident, and four were not, police said.

A child was also taken to a local hospital for observation, and another adult walked into St. Bernard Hospital for treatment, in addition to the at least seven people shot, according to CPD.

Chicago police said there was an argument inside a home in the 6200-block of South Morgan before the shooting took place.

The area has been closed off, while police investigate.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC 7 Chicago for updates.
