CPD officer who fatally shot Anthony Alvarez had 11 use of force complaints in less than 4 years, watchdog group says

By and Barb Markoff, Christine Tressel and Ross Weidner
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Disturbing video of a police officer shooting that left 22-year-old Anthony Alvarez dead in the Portage Park neighborhood shows a foot chase before the fatal shots are fired.

The violent and disturbing videos don't tell the story of what Chicago police officers saw with their own eyes or thought that early morning of March 31. Nor do they explain the complaint history of the officer who fired the fatal shot into 22-year-old Anthony Alvarez's back.

COPA released video from the body-worn camera of Jefferson Park District Officer Evan Solano. He is believed to be the only officer who fired shots - perhaps a half dozen - ending the foot chase of Anthony Alvarez.

The encounter began a short time earlier as Alvarez was initially followed by a tactical unit, and ran from a gas station where he apparently had been shopping at 1 a.m.

The officer who fired the fatal shot, Evan Solano, has been on the Chicago police force for about six years.

Between 2017 and the middle of 2020, Solano faced 11 use of force complaints from the public, according to Chicago's Invisible Institute that tracks misconduct allegations.

Eleven complaints in that time period is more than three times the average for CPD officers. Solano's complaints include five in 2019 alone.

In three of the complaints against him, the subject alleged being injured by Officer Solano. They were not fatal incidences.

Although COPA has explained why, the independent police review agency is recommending that Solano be stripped of his police powers during the fatal shooting investigation.
