The Chicago Fire Department says a Chicago police officer's vehicle was struck by a private vehicle in the city's Albany Park neighborhood Thursday afternoon. It happened shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday at Argyle and Whipple.Chicago police spokesperson Anthony Gugliemi says shots were fired during the incident, but no one was hit by the gunfire.The officer was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.Police say the suspect ran from the scene. They are investigating.