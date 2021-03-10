Chicago police release surveillance images of suspected CTA Green Line robbers

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have released surveillance images of three men wanted for an armed robbery on the CTA Green Line.Police said the three men approached a 31-year-old man on a train in the area of 35th-Bronzeville-IIT stop at about 5 a.m. on March 2.The robbers threatened the victim with a knife and took his belongings, police said. The victim was not injured,Police advise riders to always be aware of their surroundings, call 911 to report suspicious activity, note details and never pursue a fleeing offender.Anyone with information is asked to contact CPD's Public Transportation/Mass Transit detectives at (312) 745-4443 or SDSCtips701@chicagopolice.org.