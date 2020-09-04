Chicago Police Supt. David Brown discusses Labor Day weekend safety plans

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown discussed the city's safety plans ahead of the Labor Day weekend.
Last year, 41 people were shot, seven fatally, in Labor Day weekend violence.
Superintendent Brown said officers would eb working 12-hour shifts and that vacation time has been canceled. He also said CPD would be coordinating with other city agencies.
"I encourage everyone, everyone, to relax this weekend and have a comfortable, safe Labor Day," Superintendent Brown said. "Meanwhile, CPD will be protecting you while you enjoy the holiday weekend."
Brown said there are no plans to raise any of the bridges this weekend and that they do not have any intelligence indicating that there will be any looting this weekend.
Brown was joined by community members in the 5th District for Operation Clean.
CPD said Operation Clean is "is a coordinated mission between the Chicago Police Department and various city service agencies. The goal is to reduce violence and crime by working together to beautify a neighborhood."
