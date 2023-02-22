Chicago Public Schools spending over $76M to expand security cameras throughout district

Pedro Martinez, CPS CEO, to speak at news conference Wednesday morning

The Chicago Public Schools announcement comes just months after a high-profile deadly shooting outside CPS' Benito Juarez high school.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Public Schools will make an announcement involving security at hundreds of its schools Wednesday morning.

CPS will hold a news conference to announce a new investment.

It's planning to expand security cameras at district schools.

CPS said it will add and upgrade security cameras at 331 elementary and high schools throughout the city.

The price tag, which comes in at just over $76 million, is part of CPS' comprehensive safety initiative.

Eli Whitney School on the West Side got new security cameras last year under the three-year installation plan.

That's where the news conference will be held Wednesday morning.

The announcement comes just months after a high-profile deadly shooting outside Benito Juarez high school.

Back in December, two teenagers were killed outside the school.

At the time, police released surveillance photos to help them solve the case.

CPS CEO Pedro Martínez is expected to speak at the news conference, which will get underway at 9 a.m.

