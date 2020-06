Chicago Teachers Union to hold rally as CPS board considers removing CPD from schools

EMBED >More News Videos Howard said she is still suffering after she was beaten and dragged by police in her high school in 2019.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Removing cops from schools will take center stage at Wednesday's Chicago Board of Education meeting.The board will meet virtually, but the Chicago Teachers Union plans to be demonstrating at CPS Headquarters.Tuesday night there was a march on the Northwest Side calling for the city to yank its $33 million contract with police effectively pulling officers out of schools.The CTU plans to support that with a march and rally Wednesday from noon until possibly 3 p.m. ending at Daley Plaza.Wednesday's school board vote on ending the contact with police will reveal how many school board members will go against the mayor on this issue. They were all appointed by her.She is opposed to removing them, saying they're needed."We're not going to do that. Unfortunately, we need security in our schools. We spent a lot of time working through challenges that we had seen with police officers in schools," Mayor Lightfoot said."It's wrong that they spent $33 million on police in schools," said CPS nurse Dennis Kosuth. "What we need in our schools are more counselors, more case managers. They need more social workers. They need the people who can provide students with help."Also, Wednesday, the school board will get a COVID-19 update while a final draft of the district's return to school guidelines are still being worked out.There have been indications that CPS would require staff and students to wear masks and submit to daily temperature checks and part of the CTU's march Wednesday will also call for adequate school cleanings and proper protections for students and staff.