Crews searching for person missing in Lake Michigan at Foster Beach: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Crews are searching for a person who went missing in Lake Michigan at a North Side beach on Sunday evening, Chicago police said.

Police confirmed just after 8:30 p.m. that the CPD Marine Unit is on the scene at Foster Beach. That's near the city's Edgewater neighborhood.

Crews are looking for a person, identified only as male, who reportedly went into the water and did not surface, police said.

Police did not say when the person went missing in the water or provide further information about what led up to his disappearance.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the seach.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.