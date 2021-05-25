CTA Blue Line train strikes, critically injures man who fell on tracks on West Side

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was critically injured after he fell on the CTA Blue Line tracks and was struck by a train on the West Side Tuesday morning, Chicago police said.

The 58-year-old man was on the Blue Line platform at the Cicero station when he stumbled and fell on the northbound tracks at about 3:11 a.m., police said. He was then struck by a train and was critically injured.



The incident disrupted CTA Blue Line service Tuesday morning. The Blue Line was temporarily suspended service between Pulaski and Forest Park. Trains began running again with residual delays around 6 a.m.
