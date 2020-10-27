CTA bus driver shot with paintball gun in Chatham, taken to hospital

A CTA bus driver was attacked by a passenger Tuesday in Brainerd on the South Side, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO -- A 44-year-old CTA bus driver was hurt in a paintball gun attack Monday in Chatham on the South Side.

About 9:43 p.m., someone fired pellets at the man as two passengers were getting off the bus in the 8000 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, Chicago police said.

The driver was taken to Jackson Park Hospital in good condition, police said. No arrests have been reported.

The attack is the latest in a series of paintball shootings reported recently across Chicago.

Last week, a bicyclist was shot with a paintball gun in the 1800 block of West Hubbard Street, police said. In a separate incident, a man who was walking his dog in the West Loop was struck several times when a passing white sedan fired pellets at him.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagochathampaintballbus drivercta
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois needs to prepare for 'COVID storm,' Pritzker says
Baby found safe after car stolen in Marquette Park: CPD
La Grange student who died from COVID-19 remembered
Preckwinkle launches COVID-19 relief cash assistance program
Amy Coney Barrett confirmed to Supreme Court in final Senate vote
'DWTS' recap: 'Villains Night' brings 1st perfect score of the season
Wis. absentee ballot deadline won't be extended, court rules
Show More
Cook County property taxes have been rising for 2 decades: study
Michigan governor alleged kidnapping plot had Election Day deadline: Feds
Joliet's Rialto Square Theatre hosting traffic court
Scammers target interest in 2020 election to steal personal information
COVID-19 holiday risk: The safest, most dangerous activities
More TOP STORIES News