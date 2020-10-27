CTA bus driver shot with paintball gun in Chatham, taken to hospital

CHICAGO -- A 44-year-old CTA bus driver was hurt in a paintball gun attack Monday in Chatham on the South Side.About 9:43 p.m., someone fired pellets at the man as two passengers were getting off the bus in the 8000 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, Chicago police said.The driver was taken to Jackson Park Hospital in good condition, police said. No arrests have been reported.The attack is the latest in a series of paintball shootings reported recently across Chicago.Last week, a bicyclist was shot with a paintball gun in the 1800 block of West Hubbard Street, police said. In a separate incident, a man who was walking his dog in the West Loop was struck several times when a passing white sedan fired pellets at him.