CTA bus involved in Uptown crash, causing some delays: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A CTA bus was involved in a crash early Wednesday morning on the North Side that caused some delays and reroutes, Chicago police and CTA officials said.The bus was seen stopped near the intersection of Marine Drive and Lawrence Avenue in Uptown about 5:30 a.m.Chicago police did not immediately provide information about how the crash occurred or if anyone was injured.CTA said 81 Lawrence buses were temporarily rerouted via Lawrence, Clarendon Avenue, Wilson Avenue and Marine Drive east and Marine Drive, Foster Avenue, Sheridan Road and Lawrence west.