Child killed after being hit by school bus in Cary

CARY, Ill. (WLS) -- A child was hit and killed by a school bus in north suburban Cary Monday afternoon, police said.Cary police and fire crews responded to the area of Cherry and Hill streets at about 3:39 p.m. after a report of an accident involving a school bus and a pedestrian.After arriving, emergency crews found a young child had died after being hit by a school bus, police said. Authorities have not released the child's identity.A school bus and a student were on the bus at the time of the accident, police said. Neither were injured.Cary police and the Major Crash Assistance Team are investigating the incident.