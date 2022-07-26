CTA service on Orange, Green lines disrupted for medical emergency near Roosevelt

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Service on the CTA Green and Orange lines has been disrupted Tuesday morning for a medical emergency near the Roosevelt station.

The CTA said according to preliminary information, there were reports of an unauthorized person on the elevated tracks just south of 16th Street

The CTA said Green Line service has been temporarily suspended between 35th Street and Bronzeville/IIT. Trains will run between 63rd Street and 35-Bronzeville/IIT and also between the Loop and Harlem/Lake. Harlem-bound Green Line trains will operate on the inner Loop.

Shuttle buses are available between 35th-Bronzeville-IIT and Adams/Wabash.

Orange Line service has been temporarily suspended between Halsted and the Loop. Shuttle buses are available between Halsted and the Loop.