2 CTA stations, on Red and Green lines, win international architecture awards

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two CTA stations in different parts of the city won international awards for their architecture, and one of them won't be around much longer.

The temporary Red Line station at Bryn Mawr received the International Architecture Master Prize award in the "transportation" category. It was noted that the design is attractive to the community and pleasing to customers.

The Garfield Green Line station won the International BLT Built Design award in the "bridges and public architecture" category.

The station was renovated in 2018, and features artwork from Chicago contemporary artist Nick Cave.

Both stations were designed by EXP.