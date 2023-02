CTA delays: Shots fired on Red Line train on Chicago's South Side, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are searching for the person who opened fire on a CTA Red Line train during the Monday evening rush hour.

No one was struck, but Red Line service was suspended just before 6 p.m. between 47th and 63rd Street due to the police investigation.

About a half hour later, the CTA said Red Line service was resuming with major delays.

Police have not yet released a description of the suspect.

