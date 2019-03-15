CTA employee stabbed at Roosevelt Red Line station

A CTA employee was stabbed on the platform at a Red Line station Friday morning, Chicago police said.

The stabbing occurred at about 2 a.m. at the Roosevelt station, police said. Police said a person was being chased by a group of three people.

The person being chased ran behind a CTA employee, who got into a physical altercation with one of the suspects. The suspect stabbed the CTA employee in the chest, police said.

The suspects fled the scene. The victim was transported by a coworker to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where is in stable condition.

Police are investigating. The CTA said it is working closely with police, including providing any available security camera video. No one is in custody.
