Person stabbed on train near North and Clybourn Red Line station: Chicago fire officials

Chicago fire officials say a person was stabbed on a CTA Red Line train near North and Clybourn.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A person was hospitalized after being stabbed on a CTA Red Line train on the North Side early Thursday morning, Chicago fire officials said.

CTA said just after 5:20 a.m., Chicago police and fire officials responded to the North and Clybourn station after reports of a disturbance onboard a southbound Red Line train.

Chicago fire officials said one person was taken to Illinois Masonic hospital with a stab wound to the hip, but it was not immediately clear what led up to the injury.

Service along the Red Line was briefly impacted, but has since resumed.

